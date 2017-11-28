Armie Hammer’s Pair of Peaches Had to Be Edited Out of Call Me by Your Name

Call Me by Your Name, a movie about two young men who love each other and also stone fruit, features many scenes in which Armie Hammer wears short shorts, ridiculously short shorts. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Hammer and director Luca Guadagnino revealed that Hammer’s shorts were so short — and his balls so immense (he is a very tall guy, after all) — they had to edit out his scrotum from a few shots of the film. We understand how a stray testicle may have been distracting, but we do long for a future Call Me by Your Name director’s cut that includes both full peach-eating and a few sack shots. You know, for the sake of art.
