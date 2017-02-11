It’s time to teach your parents how to use Netflix, because the streaming service will soon provide them with a way to see Barbra Streisand. Streisand, in true extravagant form, has made a concert film with footage from her recent tour and special guests, including her pal Jamie Foxx. Titled, in full Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!, the special comes out November 22, just in time for your family to watch it all together during Thanksgiving and debate which other Netflix properties Babs enjoys. I can just see her being charmed by American Vandal.
