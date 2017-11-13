Ben Affleck Admits Sexual Tension With Jason Momoa Is Unavoidable

Photo: Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

Justice League opens this weekend, and a big question hovering over the release is, How much did Joss Whedon’s reshoots change the movie? Director Zack Snyder stepped away from the movie to focus on his family after the suicide of his daughter in March. Snyder then tapped Whedon, whose screen sensibilities are extremely different from his own, to fill in for him during the postproduction process and to shoot additional photography. (At the time of that announcement, Whedon had already been announced as the director of Batgirl.) With just days until release, Ben Affleck has let Entertainment Weekly know what fans can expect with Whedon’s fingerprints on the finished product. “Zack’s so good with the mythic, gothic, heavy serious stuff, and Joss is so good with tone, and comedy, and making superheroes seem kind of real and relatable,” said Affleck, who then elaborated a bit on what relatable things he’ll be doing as Bruce Wayne — like flirting a lot with Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince. According to Affleck, audiences can expect to see the Dark Knight “play the dynamics, the sexual tension with Wonder Woman, the regular old tension with Flash.” It’s unclear who specifically asked to see the pride of Themyscira get leered at by Bruce Wayne — with his five o’clock shadow and perpetually furrowed brow — but on the upside, at least we might get to see him pining (as we will be) for Aquaman, too. “You can’t be around Jason Momoa and not have sexual tension,” said Affleck. Now that is relatable.