Ben Affleck Pledges to Donate All Future Weinstein Company and Miramax Residuals

Drawing inspiration from director Kevin Smith, as we all do sometimes, Ben Affleck says he too will donate any residuals he receives from projects produced by, created with or otherwise involving disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. The money, he vows, will go to either Film Independent, a non-profit geared toward helping indie filmmakers, or the anti-sexual violence organization RAINN. “Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN,” Affleck reportedly said in an interview with FOX 5 DC. “I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all their residuals away, but even if you do 10%, that’s something.” Clearly this is Affleck’s first step in, as he recently told the Associated Press, “making sure I’m part of the solution.” Last month the Justice League actor was accused of numerous incidents of alleged groping and sexual assault by former TRL host Hilarie Burton, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler and TV writer Jen Statsky; Affleck apologized for acting “inappropriately” with regards to Burton.
Comments