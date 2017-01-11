Beyoncé Is Voicing Nala in the Live-Action Lion King Remake

Beyoncé may already be music royalty, but soon she’ll be voicing the future queen of the animal kingdom. Months after it leaked out that director Jon Favreau and Disney were courting Bey to voice Nala (Simba’s best friend-turned-love interest) in the live-action Lion King, the super star finally revealed that she’s agreed to take the part through her Facebook page. The star-studded cast also includes Donald Glover as Simba; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; John Oliver as Zazu; Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa; Keegan-Michael Key, Eric André and Florence Kasumba as hyenas; and James Earl Jones reprising his part from the original animated picture, Mufasa. The movie is slated to come out in 2019.
