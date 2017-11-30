Biopics Have Become Oscar Staples, But Can They Still Be Great Art?

Photo: NEON

It’s been a strange year for Hollywood (to say the least), full of resistance and revelations. Still, the industry is determined to celebrate — and this week we look at a few of the performances, directors, achievements, and, in one case, prosthetic jowls most likely to be honored.

Every year before Labor Day, audiences and film critics ready themselves for a rush of biopics, those prestige one-offs amid the sea of sequels. The timing is purposeful. Awards season begins in autumn, and biopics win awards. Because they feature actors transforming and/or pretending to age, you can see the acting — and voters vote for acting you can see.

Ready for a list? The number of biopics already out or set to open by year’s end is staggering. Most anticipated by awards handicappers are the old-fashioned “Great Man” saga Darkest Hour, with Gary Oldman unrecognizable as Winston Churchill on the eve of Dunkirk, and the newfangled mockumentary I, Tonya, in which different recollections of the rise and fall of Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) are woven into the narrative. You can also see Hugh Jackman as P. T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, Liam Neeson in Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, and Judi Dench as Queen Victoria in Victoria and Abdul. Even the maker of one of the worst movies of all time, The Room, gets his own biopic, The Disaster Artist.

Biopics tend to come in two varieties. The Great Man types are more alike than unalike — they skip along the surface, hitting their formative traumas and/or epiphanies with metronomic predictability. In his study Bio/Pics, George F. Custen writes that slightly fewer than 300 such films were produced by major studios between 1927 and 1960, propagating “official” versions of great lives. James Cagney kept World War II spirits from flagging as George M. Cohan in Yankee Doodle Dandy, and Cary Grant played a distinctly heterosexual Cole Porter in Night and Day.

But even in old Hollywood the form could also be subverted. Dennis Bingham’s Whose Lives Are They Anyway?: The Biopic As Contemporary Film Genre celebrates the deconstructers, beginning with Orson Welles in the trickiest Great Man faux-documentary of all: Citizen Kane, a hotfoot both to publisher William Randolph Hearst and the genre itself. Kane inspired Lawrence of Arabia — which laid the groundwork for a “warts and all” approach to even iconic subjects. Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator views Howard Hughes through the lens of his mental illness. Aaron Sorkin in his scripts for The Social Network and Steve Jobs opts to spotlight the foibles of capitalist icons. Since Ed Wood in 1994, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski have loomed large in the modern biopic movement; in Ed Wood, all the clichés are there — but in service to one of the least-talented filmmakers who has ever lived. It was a short step to Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini’s marvelous American Splendor, in which the real Harvey Pekar is skeptical of his fictional counterpart (Paul Giamatti) — and Giamatti’s Pekar is similarly skeptical of the lead in a play based on his work. The meta is dizzying. Can biopics still get anywhere near the truth?

Now, for every decades-spanning Academy Award winner like Gandhi, there are films that take a narrower focus. Spielberg’s Lincoln isn’t birth-to-death or even election-to-death; Tony Kushner’s script audaciously focuses on the legislative minutiae behind the 13th Amendment. Similarly, Ava DuVernay’s Selma views Martin Luther King Jr. as not just an orator but a player who understood how to make short-lived politics serve long-term ideals. DuVernay’s decision to portray LBJ as possibly aiding and abetting J. Edgar Hoover’s smear campaign of King raised another biopic bugaboo: How faithful should one be to the historical record? For an audience, making a subject boring is far less forgivable than messing with history. But in the context of such a scrupulous film, DuVernay’s distortions rankled. Why did she need to make King’s ally into another enemy?

And this season’s biopic crop? You could hardly find a better contrast than Darkest Hour and I, Tonya. The former is in the Great Man tradition but centers on a single decision over a few intense days: Churchill’s adamant refusal, despite pressure from Parliament and the imminent invasion, to engage in peace talks with Hitler. With I, Tonya, writer Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie don’t so much document a life as dramatize the idea that a life cannot be documented. Various characters turn to the camera and say, “This is not how it happened.”

Still, I came away from I, Tonya with new sympathy for its much-reviled heroine. For the living, there is hardly a more potent source of celebrity than being the subject of a biopic. Needless to say, both Robbie and Oldman will loom large this awards season. For that and other reasons, no biopic ends when the credits roll. Reputations will have been redeemed or sullied. History will have been revised. We should question, on occasion even ridicule, the biopic. But we should never underestimate it.

*This article appears in the November 27, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.