Björk Says Her Wu-Tang Collaboration, Which You Will Never Hear, Was ‘Magic’

Hope you filled up on thankfulness and gratitude yesterday, because you’re about to be stuffed with bitterness and resentment. In a new interview with FACT, Björk discusses her late ‘90s collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan, specifically how you will never, ever, hear it because she doesn’t remember what happened to it. “Ha! You know… I don’t know!,” the singer laughed when asked about the tracts. According to Björk, she contacted the group to commission some beats for her then-upcoming album, 1997’s Homogenic. Unfortunately for music history (not really, Homogenic is still a gem), it was not to be. Explains the singer, “So, I was in Spain, and Wu-Tang Clan were supposed to come to Spain. RZA was supposed to come. But then months passed. Then the album got finished and I delivered it. Then RZA was like, ‘I’m ready! Shall I come to Spain?’”

Later in New York, Wu-Tang and Björk tried again to partner up, this time with slightly more success. “We wrote a couple of songs together. And I just felt… sometimes when you do things and you don’t plan them it’s magic. And I really think what we made was magic,” the singer recalls. “But I think because it wasn’t part of the whole Homogenic thing and it wasn’t part of what Wu-Tang were doing at the time, it was better as an idea, if that makes any sense?” It 100% does.

In the end, Björk enjoyed something even more magical than music: the chance to have Wu-Tang show her around NYC. “In my eyes, they’re punk. We are definitely [similar] – we do things in, like, a ritual way. The good thing was that I got to hang out with them. I got to see Wu-Tang’s version of New York,” she says. “Which was pretty cool. A very specific angle on that city that I feel very blessed to have experienced.” Oh, and don’t get too excited about any Jay-Z/Björk rumors either: “He asked me to write for one of his albums. It was a section for a song,” Björk says. “But it just didn’t happen in the end. Wasn’t meant to be.”