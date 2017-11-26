Black Mirror Season 4 Trailer: Anti-Vaxxers Will Love This

Are you considered a good parent if you insist on injecting something into your daughter’s skull after you temporarily lose her at a playground? And then that injection starts to make your daughter do weird things, like make dogs go into a barking tizzy and broodingly stare off into the distance? Black Mirror season 4 presents this very specific predicament for your viewing pleasure! The trailer for the season’s Jodie Foster-directed episode, “Arkangel,” has premiered, which features Rosemarie DeWitt’s mom character at a crossroads with her child. Whether or not that injection will actually help will be revealed in 2018, when Netflix releases the full season.