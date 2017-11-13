Brand New Postpones Tour Amid Jesse Lacey Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Brand New has postponed its remaining tour dates following accusations of sexual misconduct against front man Jesse Lacey. “Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing its upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland,” the band said in a statement, offering refunds to fans. One woman has alleged that Lacey solicited nude photos from her when she was 15 and he was 24, prompting others to come forward with stories of Lacey’s alleged misconduct toward minors. Brand New’s opening acts Martha and Kevin Devine each announced they were pulling out of the tour. In a statement over the weekend, Lacey said he has sought treatment for sex addiction, but did not respond directly to the allegations. Vulture has reached out to Brand New’s reps for clarification.