Bruce Springsteen to Extend Broadway Run

Photo: Robert DeMartin

New Jersey’s patron saint Bruce Springsteen is close to becoming a New York resident, as his Broadway show is extending its run, adding performances from February 28 through June 30, 2018. Vulture’s Craig Jenkins praised the show, calling Springsteen on Broadway “a poignant reminder that in spite of the myth and legend, Bruce Springsteen is made of the same blood, muscle, and bone, and motivated by the same fears and desires, as the rest of us.” This would be the second extension of Springsteen’s shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre; the first run of shows sold out in just one day. At least the illusion of being able to score tickets will live on.

This post has been updated throughout.