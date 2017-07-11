BuzzFeed’s New Reality Dating Series Sounds Like Black Mirror Meets UnReal

Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Beloved Bachelor Nation, there’s a new reality dating show vying for your attention. This Thursday, BuzzFeed is introducing a twice-weekly, 15-minute dating show called RelationShipped on Facebook Watch, the social network’s new video-streaming platform. It sounds like The Bachelor, but choose-your-own-adventure style, according to The Hollywood Reporter. RelationShipped will follow one man’s quest for love over an 18-episode season. Viewers will vote for which of the five initial bachelors gets to be RelationShipped’s star suitor, and audience members will eventually help plan dates and nominate potential contestants. Per THR: BuzzFeed will air live look-ins at the show’s house, Q&As with eliminated contestants, and they’ll shoot it Big Brother–style, in near real-time. “We wanted to build a format that television audiences are familiar with, a dating format, but from the ground up for digital,” head of development Matthew Henick told THR. “Shooting and releasing it in real time allows the audience to affect the show and get involved in ways they couldn’t before.” This all sounds very Black Mirror meets UnReal, but it’s the closest we can get to actually being Quinn and Rachel, meddling in some earnest contestant’s love life.