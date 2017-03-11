Have you cried recently? Are you interested in crying again? Not an all-out wail, but perhaps a the delicate shedding of a few tears, perhaps in memory of a rich, textured love story? At long last, the Call Me by Your Name soundtrack has arrived, and it will give you that opportunity! Now streaming and available for purchase, the album is a mix of classical music, ’80s music, and three Sufjan Stevens tracks: a remix of “Futile Devices,” plus “Visions of Gideon,” and Best Original Song shoo-in “Mystery of Love.” That last one, which played prominently in the trailer, will certainly elicit muffled sobs so maybe go ahead and excuse yourself to the restroom. But it’s not all sad stuff: Psychedelic Furs’ “Love My Way” (you know the one) is a good dance jam, “Words” is full of potential Tinder bios, and “Ma mere l’Oye” is a piano solo worthy of a single tear, Lauren Conrad–style. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!
Comments