Photo: MTV

In a dark, abandoned beach house, an ancient duck phone rings. And then is immediately answered by the cast of MTV’s seminal reality show Jersey Shore, because the gang’s getting back together for MTV’s upcoming Jersey Shore Family Reunion. It’s been five years since Deena, Pauly D, JWoww, Vinny, Ronnie, Snooki and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino fought hard, partied harder and broke their beach house’s toilet seeming every day for six seasons. The new project was announced during tonight’s series premiere of Floribama Shore, which hopefully suggests a crossover episode might be in order. The network has yet to release an exact premiere date for Family Reunion, saying only that it will make its debut in 2018. At least that timeline gives the cast, now spouses, parents and, well, adults, a few months to mentally prepare themselves to revisit the concept of the smush room.