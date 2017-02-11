On an earnings call with investors today, CBS CEO Les Moonves said that the company is developing a revival of The Twilight Zone for its All Access digital channel from Jordan Peele. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is working with Peele and his Monkeypaw production company to bring back the landmark sci-fi series. The multi-hyphenate comedian, director, writer, and producer tapped into a very Twilight Zone tone earlier this year with his massive hit Get Out, which used suspense cinema to deliver incisive social commentary on racism in America. Daredevil and The Defenders executive producer and writer Marco Ramirez is set to pen the script and handle showrunning duties. It was recently announced that Peele is also developing a series about vigilante Nazi hunters in the 1970s, but that show does not yet have a network attached.
Comments