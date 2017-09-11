Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage

In the wake of a New York Times report detailing Louis C.K.’s alleged sexual misconduct, both those in the comedy world and other celebrities have come forward to condemn his actions. In the report, five women came forward with stories about C.K.’s harassment, including instances in which the comedian allegedly masturbated in front of them against their will. Allegations against C.K. have been around for several years, first reported by Gawker. Masturbation has long been a theme in C.K.’s work, though he has denied and refused to discuss rumors of inappropriate conduct in the past.

Louie is the show

Louis CK is the monster — Rhea Butcher🇵🇷 (@RheaButcher) November 9, 2017

And there it is. — Rhea Butcher🇵🇷 (@RheaButcher) November 9, 2017

Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation.

I don't remember when I heard the rumors about him. But I'm sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I'm sorry. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 9, 2017

Megan Koester, who wrote a Vice report about being shut down while looking into allegations against C.K.

I assume everyone who's called me a liar and a cunt for the past three years will be sending me an Edible Arrangement the second the Louis C.K. NYT story breaks. — Megan Beth Koester (@bornferal) November 9, 2017

Because he didn't physically assault anyone, that we know of, and because he apologized, and because he is so self aware- I bet you #Louisck — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) November 9, 2017

Though he apologized for his one time comment to me, I will no longer casually call Louie a friend. I can't support what I now KNOW are his contributions to the power dynamic in this business. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) November 9, 2017

When women speak, don't sensationalize it and make it about naming the man. Our stories run deeper. It's our culture that damns us if we do or don't or shames us if we have made peace. It's time to listen to how women want this to be talked about. The end. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) November 9, 2017

wow

i guess nothing will ever surprise me again

regarding men



Louis C.K. - https://t.co/brUoHJT78y — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 9, 2017

There is a storm brewing. Brace yourselves. #DrainTheWeinsteins — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 9, 2017

I was told to delete a tweet I wrote about Louis CK abusing women before I applied to a high-profile comedy job because the people conducting the hiring process might not like it. These women who have spoken up are brave, and we owe them so much.https://t.co/yECc41l1Uz — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) November 9, 2017

women: you can still live a life insulated in all ways by a privilege we cannot even imagine, just please don't jerk off in front of us without permission



men: no deal — monica heisey (@monicaheisey) November 9, 2017

goodnight daddy :-) — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 9, 2017

Only acceptable use of 280 characters: keep listing the name of each and every one of these predator motherfuckers and keep repeating their names until they're gone for good — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 9, 2017

For everybody asking, I know and like Louis C.K. I won't defend him. This is inexcusable and he needs to address it. https://t.co/wyA5ImeDO7 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 9, 2017

Watch @jodikantor change our culture one meticulously researched article at a time. Subscribe to the Times. https://t.co/DnKR0pjo12 — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) November 9, 2017