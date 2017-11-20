Charles Manson Dead at 83

Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Charles Manson, the cult leader of the violent Manson Family that murdered actress Sharon Tate and six others, died on Sunday, reports Variety. He was 83. The California Department of Corrections reported that he died of natural causes.

On August 9, 1969, Manson orchestrated the gruesome murder of Sharon Tate and four others who were at her Los Angeles-area home: Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, Steven Earl Parent, and Folger’s coffee heiress, Abigail Folger. Tate, who was the wife of director Roman Polanski, was eight months pregnant at the time. Though Manson was not present for the killings, four of his followers committed the crimes under his orders. It was part of his plan to start a race war that he called “Helter Skelter,” so named because of his interpretation of the Beatles’ White Album song. The following night, under his direction, his followers fatally stabbed grocery store-owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.

In 1971, Manson and three of his followers — Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten — were found guilty of the murders and sentenced to death. However, when the death penalty was abolished in California the next year, and their sentences were communed to life in prison.

Manson was a career criminal and amateur musician who had spent nearly half his life in prison when he began gaining followers in San Francisco in 1967. Shortly after, he moved with several of his followers to Southern California to pursue a career in music. Though he was unable to get his career off the ground, for a brief time he lived in the home of the Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson. The band even recorded one of his songs, “Cease to Exist,” though the group reworked it heavily and retitled it “Never Learn Not to Love” for their 1969 album 20/20. Dennis Wilson received the writing credit, and Manson was rumored to be extremely agitated by the changes to the song. Several other songs that he wrote and recorded before the murders would go on to be covered by the likes of Guns N’ Roses, the Lemonheads, and Devendra Banhart.

The details of his early life, which was fraught with poverty and abuse, have been detailed at great length. In the decades since the heinous murders, Manson’s life and crimes have been depicted in many books, documentaries and other mediums, including one rumored upcoming Quentin Tarantino project.