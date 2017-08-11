Charley Sheen Denies Accusation That He Raped Corey Haim

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Neuro

Charlie Sheen has issued a brief statement refuting accusations that he sexually assaulted Corey Haim in the mid-1980s. In an article published today by The National Enquirer, actor Dominick Brascia accused Sheen of raping Corey Haim during the filming of the 1986 movie Lucas, saying “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex,” Brascia told the publication. “Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.” But a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter earlier today, a representative for Sheen said he “categorically denies these allegations.”

According to The Enquirer, Brascia’s description of the encounter was corroborated by “dozens of other sources” who claim that Haim said Sheen abused him during filming. Haim was just 13 at the time, while Sheen was 19, meaning the alleged encounter would have been a statutory rape even if it was “consensual,” as one anonymous Sheen friend described it to the publication. Brascia is also alleged to have had a sexual relationship with Haim, who died in 2010 at the age of 38, a claim that Brascia “emphatically denied” when asked about it by The Enquirer. A story about Haim being sexually assaulted during Lucas also came up in Corey Feldman’s memoir, Coreyography, in which he described an alleged encounter between Haim and an “adult” co-star, but never named names. According to Feldman, the older actor told Haim “It was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do,’” and added that, “Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.”