Charlie Rose Has Been Calling Ex-Staffers to Thank Them Individually

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Charlie Rose’s “crusty paw” has been glued to the telephone lately, according to CNN. The ex–CBS This Morning anchor, who was fired after eight women accused him of sexual assault or harassment, has been dealing with fallout from the end of his eponymous PBS show. Per CNN: “According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Rose has been calling staff members one by one, thanking them for their work and letting them know they’ll be paid through December 31.” Rose’s show was staffed by just under two dozen people, and his production company rented office and studio space from Bloomberg, who aired it along with PBS. The employees were left in limbo after both companies cut ties with Rose, sources told CNN, and some felt “extremely uncomfortable.” Last week, Rose’s lawyer Dick Beattie told NBC that the host would do “everything he can to help the young people get placed, and he’s going to talk to Bloomberg and others to see if he can’t help them.”