Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

It’s Time to Do Away With ‘America’s Dad’ As Our Journalistic Standard

To repair the damage done by Lauer and his ilk, we’d need to reassess the entire idea of America’s dad as an unquestioned purveyor of unbiased truth.

23 mins ago

I Wish This Tribute to Oscar Wilde Could Remain in New York Forever

This enchanted mise-en-scène is devoted to Wilde’s tragic last chapter: his trial and imprisonment for homosexuality, followed by his death in exile.

11:00 a.m.

The Shape of Water Is About a Woman Who Falls for a Fish-Man. Do They Have Sex?

An answer to your deepest, darkest question.

10:12 a.m.

Charlie Rose Has Been Calling Ex-Staffers to Thank Them Individually

He’s thanking his eponymous show’s staffers, and letting them know they’ll be paid through December.

10:12 a.m.

Russell Simmons Steps Down From Def Jam After Sexual-Assault Claims

Writer Jenny Lumet accused Simmons of assaulting her in a letter to The Hollywood Reporter.

10:11 a.m.

This Clip of James Corden and Armie Hammer Dancing Is Almost Too Hard to Watch

Acting is hard!

9:45 a.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: December 2017

Now’s the time to watch Thelma & Louise.

9:32 a.m.

James Corden Sets Up Carpool Karaoke Date for Kelly Clarkson That Is Not a Porn

“I feel like we’re making a porn,” Clarkson’s husband says.

9:14 a.m.

Al Franken Accused of Groping Army Veteran During 2003 USO Tour

“It was long enough that he should have known if it was an accident. I’m very confident saying that.”

9:00 a.m.

How Merritt Wever Found Vulnerability in Godless’s Toughest Character

“I didn’t want it to be easy for her to be tough.”

8:51 a.m.

Matt Lauer Issues Apology After Sexual Misconduct Claims

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth … to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

8:44 a.m.

South Park Recap: Principals and Principles

This week’s episode targets Netflix, Donald Trump, and the entire city of Toronto.

8:00 a.m.

Biopics Have Become Oscar Staples, But Can They Still Be Great Art?

Don’t underestimate them.

2:28 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Says If Anyone Knows Inappropriate Workplace Behavior, It’s Trump

POTUS weighed in on Matt Lauer’s termination from NBC’s Today show on Wednesday.

1:06 a.m.

Enjoy Your New Drake Meme: Drake Caught Panic-Pouring a Grapefruit Perrier

Ah, it’s been awhile since we had a truly great Drake meme.

12:02 a.m.

Matt Lauer Allegedly Texted NBC Employee Evidence of Sexual Misconduct

The messages reportedly played a key role in the network’s swift decision to terminate the Today co-host.

12:00 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: December 2017

The Crown’s Claire Foy is back on December 8.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: These Old Memories

An unusually sentimental episode that earns its shift in tone.

Yesterday at 10:06 p.m.

Angela Lansbury Upset by ‘Brutish’ Reaction to Sexual-Harassment Quote

“There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Amy Schumer Shines in Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower

Steve Martin’s play is full of absurd, funny fizz.