Charlie Rose Has Been Fired by CBS News

According to an internal memo circulated to CBS News staffers, Charlie Rose has been fired. The memo read, in part: “Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place.” The decision comes one day after Rose was suspended from the company after eight women accused him of sexual misconduct. Read the full statement from CBS News on Rose’s termination below.
