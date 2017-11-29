And just like that, we have a new J. Paul Getty. Just weeks after announcing that Kevin Spacey would be replaced by Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations, director Ridley Scott has shared the first footage from his reshoots. He’s recut a new trailer featuring Plummer as the oil tycoon who famously refused to cough up the money to pay the people who kidnapped his 16-year-old grandson. With some scenes filmed as recently as Thanksgiving, it’s now Plummer who gets to sip juice while wearing a fabulous hat, and sass the press, all without prosthetics. Scott intends to meet the film’s original release date, December 22.

