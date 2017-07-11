Latest News from Vulture

6:13 p.m.

Damien Chazelle, Give Claire Foy a Bigger Wig Budget!

Claire Foy plays Neil Armstrong’s wife in Chazelle’s First Man.

6:09 p.m.

Gay Talese to Kevin Spacey Accusers: ‘Suck It Up Once in a While!’

“I feel so sad, and I hate that actor that ruined this guy’s career.”

4:57 p.m.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Won’t Put Her New Album on Streaming for a Week

It seems you’ll have to pay to hear it first.

4:47 p.m.

Meek Mill’s Lawyer: Judge Biased Because He Wouldn’t Cover Boyz II Men for Her

The lawyer, Joe Tacopina, claims the judge suggested Meek Mill remake “On Bended Knee” and include a shout-out to her.

4:36 p.m.

The Riverdale Teens Let Loose and Sing Rent

Where can you go out tonight in Riverdale anyway?

4:34 p.m.

Will Mel Gibson Tank Daddy’s Home 2?

Will Gibson’s history of assault and racist remarks affect the movie’s reception?

4:02 p.m.

Disney Lifts Ban on the Los Angeles Times After Backlash

The decision comes after widespread backlash among critics and journalists to the company blocking Times reporters from screenings.

4:00 p.m.

The 20 Grisliest Death Scenes in American Horror Story

You’ve been warned.

3:17 p.m.

Actress Accuses James Toback of Licking Her During Private Meeting

Actress Becky Wahlstrom described her meeting with James Toback in a diary entry from August 1998.

3:02 p.m.

Which Serial Killers Might Appear in Mindhunter Season Two?

The BTK killer is sure to play a major role.

2:40 p.m.

Julianna Margulies Will Return to TV As a Vicious Magazine Editor in Dietland

Alicia Florrick’s back.

2:23 p.m.

Known Watercolorist Britney Spears Sold Original Painting at Auction for $10,000

Robin Leach bought the painting for a bargain price.

2:21 p.m.

7 Books You Need to Read This November

Including titles by Anthony Quinn, Nadia Murad, A.J. Jacobs, and more.

1:43 p.m.

Talking Puberty With Big Mouth’s Jessi Klein and Andrew Goldberg

“I remember very clearly getting my first period, which, for the record, was on Yom Kippur at my grandmother’s house.”

12:55 p.m.

The 12 Most Essential How I Met Your Mother Episodes to Watch on Netflix

The groundbreaking sitcom leaves Netflix on November 13.

12:14 p.m.

Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Is Being Investigated Following Rape Accusation

“He held me down and raped me.”

12:01 p.m.

Johnny Depp’s Former Business Managers Push to Foreclose on Five of His Houses

The company claims it needs the money to cover a $5 million loan to the actor.

11:35 a.m.

Christopher Nolan Is Very Sorry for Being Rude to Netflix

“I should have been more polite.”

11:31 a.m.

Netflix Announces Its First Comic Book

It’ll be written by Mark Millar and drawn by Olivier Coipel.

11:25 a.m.

Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring

[Sound of glass shattering.]