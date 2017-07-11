Damien Chazelle, Give Claire Foy a Bigger Wig Budget!

Production on First Man, Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic starring Ryan Gosling, has begun. Things look good so far: The period piece has a lot of Gosling in a plaid short-sleeved shirt and Gosling with a lasso. But something is rotten in the state of Denmark, and that something is Claire Foy’s wig budget! The Crown star was spotted in costume Tuesday, wearing a white polo, cornflower-blue pants, and navy Keds, topped off with a dark-brown pixie cut. Foy plays Armstrong’s wife Janet, who divorced him in 1994. There’s still time to rectify this wig situation: First Man is set for an awards-season-friendly release date of October 12, 2018.
