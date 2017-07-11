Stephen Colbert Addresses Texas Shooting: ‘Hopelessness Is Not the Answer”

Stephen Colbert delivered a heartfelt message of both despair and hope to his audience last night in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas. “I don’t know what to do, but I know that hopelessness is not the answer,” Colbert said, noting that even though little progress has been made with gun legislation since the even-bloodier mass shooting in Las Vegas, citizens still have the power to effect change. Colbert encouraged viewers to vote, first and foremost, and to continue to advocate for what they believe in. “This is an act of evil,” Colbert noted. “And the only thing necessary for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.”
Comments