2 mins ago

Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring

[Sound of glass shattering.]

24 mins ago

Now, Voyager Is One of the Most Poignant Depictions of Mental Illness Ever

An appreciation of the film on its 75th anniversary.

10:30 a.m.

BuzzFeed’s New Reality Dating Series Sounds Like Black Mirror Meets UnReal

RelationShipped will be a twice-weekly, 15-minute dating show.

10:11 a.m.

Marvel Comics Star Brian Michael Bendis Moves to Rival DC

The biggest hiring decision in recent comics history.

10:08 a.m.

Someone Tried to Sell Sia’s Nudes, So She Gave Them Away for Free

The singer-songwriter shared her nude image on Twitter.

9:59 a.m.

The Duffer Brothers Recap Stranger Things 2, ‘Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister’

“We actually did toy with pulling the episode completely.”

9:47 a.m.

The Best Retro Hairstyles of Stranger Things 2

Can you spot the wigs?

9:32 a.m.

The 8 Most Catholic-School Things About Lady Bird

The stereotypes about Catholic school — strict nuns, pleated skirts — are usually true, but Lady Bird treats them lovingly.

9:20 a.m.

Film Critics’ Groups Bar Disney Movies From Awards Over L.A. Times Blackout

The critics’ groups have released a joint statement denouncing the studio.

9:11 a.m.

Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Accused of Raping Actress Kristina Cohen

“He held me down and raped me.”

9:10 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Used Foreign Spies to Collect Information About His Victims

According to Ronan Farrow’s newest investigation.

9:06 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Addresses Texas Shooting: ‘Hopelessness Is Not the Answer”

“It’s unnatural, it’s inhuman, it just goes against our nature.”

9:05 a.m.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Three’s Company

How does the Carlton Dance not get a perfect score?

9:00 a.m.

We Published a Book!

For New York Magazine’s 50th anniversary, an eight-pound extravaganza.

8:21 a.m.

How Would the Stranger Things Kids Fare As RPG Characters?

Who has the most powerful attacks? Who has the best luck?

8:14 a.m.

One of Us is a Fascinating Look at Leaving Ultra-Orthodox Judaism

Co-directors Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing have a visceral aversion to fundamentalist religions.

1:04 a.m.

Jay-Z Voices Support for Meek Mill Following ‘Unjust and Heavy Handed’ Sentence

“We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

1:00 a.m.

The Mindy Project Recap: Tamra’s ‘Braby’ Shower

A bridal and baby shower, squished into one handy portmanteau.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Ben Affleck Pledges to Donate All Future Weinstein Company and Miramax Residuals

“I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know?”

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Also Banned Harvey Weinstein for Life

“The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue.”