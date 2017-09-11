Last night on The Late Late Show, James Corden welcomed the lovable stars of Stranger Things — Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp — and revealed something that makes them even more endearing: The four of them plus Corden were once in a Motown group, obviously called the Upside Downs. Unfortunately after playing some weddings, Bar Mitzvahs, and retirement homes, the five members all tried out for Stranger Things, with only Corden missing out (he would have made for a very … different Eleven). Lucky for us, the Upside Downs reunited on the show after sharing their history, playing a medley of “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5, “My Girl” by the Temptations,” and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by the Four Tops. They’re pretty good!