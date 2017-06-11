Some Lucky Couple Got the Tom Hanks-Assisted Marriage Proposal of Your Dreams

Photo: Bob Daemmrich for Texas Book Festival

It’s everyone’s ultimate romantic fantasy: you and your beloved, promising to love and support each other in sickness and in health, while Tom Hanks tentatively holds you or your lover’s arm. The. Dream. While promoting his new book Uncommon Type: Some Stories Saturday at Austin’s Texas Book Festival, the one and only Tom Hanks gave one adorable couple an alley-oop into the rest of their lives. The actor paused his book Q&A to announce that a man named Ryan McFarling had a Q to A fellow attendee Nikki Young. (The question being, you know, “Will you marry me?”) After the couple took the stage, McFarling dropped to one knee and presented Young with a ring. As if that wasn’t sweet enough, Tom Hanks hugged them both and wished them well. Don’t worry. If Tom Hanks helps you propose while dressed as David S.Pumpkins, that is a completely different proposal and not at all derivative of this one.