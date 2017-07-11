Photo: Lucasfilm

Last week, the Los Angeles Times revealed that Disney had barred the paper’s film critics from screenings of Thor: Ragnarok and other upcoming Disney films over “unfair coverage” of the company’s business dealings in Anaheim. In response, several critics and media companies have joined a growing protest of Disney films. Now, four major film critics’ groups — the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics, and the National Society of Film Critics — have released a joint statement denouncing Disney. They’ve also announced a collective vote to disqualify Disney films from their year-end awards until the company lifts the blackout on the L.A. Times. [Ed. note: New York’s film critic David Edelstein is a member of the NYFCC.]

Films potentially affected could include Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Thor: Ragnarok; the live-action Beauty and the Beast; Cars 3; Pixar’s Coco; and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Disney, which is reportedly in the process of buying 21st Century Fox, said it banned the paper for what it believed was “a biased and inaccurate series, wholly driven by a political agenda.” The four film critics’ associations say that justification “should gravely concern all who believe in the importance of a free press, artists included.” You can read the full statement below.