Watch Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Debut Paula’s Ode to Her Sexual Awakening, ‘Very First Penis I Saw,’ at Vulture Festival L.A.
The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premiered a new song, “Very First Penis I Saw,” on Sunday at Vulture Festival L.A., after sharing the backstories of the show’s other memorable songs. Not only has it not aired yet, but Donna Lynne Champlin, who plays Paula Proctor, seemed nervous before the clip aired. “I’m seeing it for the first time with you guys,” she told fans at the Hotel Roosevelt in Hollywood. It’s about her first boyfriend, whom she spots in a grocery store, and well, as Paula says, “He was my first … everything.” The produce props and choreography do not disappoint. Watch a snippet of the new song followed by the cast bowing down to Champlin, above.
