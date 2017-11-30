Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

The upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the eighth official installment in the sci-fi Saga, and Episode IX, which is set to arrive in 2019, will be the final chapter in the current trilogy of the space epic. That trio of movies is what Daisy Ridley signed on for when she committed to playing the role of Rey, and she’s not interested in re-upping her commitment for additional movies. “I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films,” Ridley told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

The actress gave a firm “No,” and a “no, no, no” when asked directly if she’s sure she wouldn’t be interested in picking up the lightsaber for extra space adventures, but she was a little more flexible about whether or not she’d reprise her now-iconic role when the franchise is inevitably rebooted decades from now. As long as we haven’t been forced into subterranean communities following an apocalypse. “Who knows?” Ridley said. “I honestly feel like the world may end in the next 30 years, so, if in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells …

then sure. Maybe. But again, it’s like, who knows. Because the thing I thought was so amazing, was people really wanted it. And it was done by people who really love it.” And really, if we’re in those underground cells, we’re probably going to want the respite of Star Wars even more. So, don’t throw those gauze arm warmers just yet.