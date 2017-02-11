Dan Levy Calls Out TV Reviewer for Criticizing His ‘Feyness’

There are some good reasons to criticize TV hosts: They don’t enunciate properly, they’re not charismatic enough, they aren’t fun to watch. There are other reasons that are not okay: criticizing a gay man, for instance, for his “feyness.” In a review of The Great Canadian Baking Show, a GBBO for a different part of the commonwealth, Globe and Mail writer John Doyle did just that, saying that “at any moment, [the judges] know they might be swarmed by the feyness of Levy and the tweeness of Chan.” He was referring to the show’s hosts Julia Chan and Dan Levy. Levy, who appears on Schitt’s Creek and is an out gay man, did not take kindly to the sentiment, noting that the review “struck me as offensive, irresponsible, and homophobic.” “To all the ‘fey’ kids/people out there who read that and were made to question whether their ‘feyness’ is deserving of criticism,” he wrote, “it’s not. You are loved for who you are.” Now that the roasting is over, time to get back to baking.
