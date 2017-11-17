Phew, 2017 will not end without another comedy special from Dave Chappelle. Netflix has announced that the third stand-up show of its deal with Chappelle will hit the streaming service in the nick of time, on December 31. Spend your New Year’s Eve with Equanimity and enter 2018 in a clear, composed mental state. Cherish that feeling while it lasts and then prepare to immediately to lose your chill over whatever upsetting, controversial joke Chappelle inevitably tells. Equanimity follows Chappelle’s previous two Netflix specials, The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas, released in March. Really committing to that Netflix synergy, its first teaser inserts Chappelle into Stranger Things.
