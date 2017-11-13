DC Comics Editor Eddie Berganza Fired in Wake of Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Three days after the publication of a bombshell article in BuzzFeed in which three women accused him of sexual assault, DC Entertainment comics editor Eddie Berganza has been fired. The company, a Warner Bros. subsidiary, released the following statement today: “Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have terminated the employment of DC Comics Group Editor Eddie Berganza. We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our Company.”

In Friday’s article, former DC editor Joan Hilty said Berganza had grabbed her and tried to force her to kiss him in the early 2000s; Liz Gehrlein Marsham, also a former editor, said he stuck his tongue in her mouth and attempted to grope her at a company get-together in 2006. Additionally, a third, anonymous woman said he stuck his tongue in her mouth during a 2012 comic-con in Anaheim. Another former editor, Janelle Asselin, reportedly led a group HR complaint against Berganza in 2010, but his conduct continued, and Asselin said he created an unsafe work environment in which “people were constantly warning other people away from him.” Berganza was suspended as of Saturday night, but over the weekend, a number of comics professionals came forward to post condemnations of Berganza and of DC for not firing him:

I’ve lost count of how many times I explicitly told DC editorial that I wouldn’t write for them because of Berganza. https://t.co/1v2Windg9Z — Marjorie Liu (@marjoriemliu) November 13, 2017

I love DC Comics and their characters and love working with them. But Eddie Berganza should have been fired a long time ago. I believe and support all of the women who spoke out. But more of us should have supported them before this weekend. — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) November 13, 2017

And it only took HOW many fucking years? Cool job, DC. https://t.co/9oSHmwXAOP — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) November 12, 2017

Suspension is a paid vacation. Fuck that. — Cliff Chiang (@cliffchiang) November 12, 2017

...I never heard any of the allegations against him when I was working there. Haven’t done any work for DC in many years, but in that time, I heard the rumors. Pretty much everyone in comics has. I just hope DC ends up doing the right thing. 2/2 — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) November 12, 2017

It is hard to process and I'm not sure how to reconcile that while my experience with DC has been overwhelmingly positive and I have felt nothing but respect from the people I've worked with there, that has not been the case for everyone. — Shea Fontana 🐝 (@SheaFontana) November 11, 2017