Rumors of a Deadwood movie based on the critically-acclaimed HBO western have drifted around like tumbleweeds that constantly say fuck since the series was canceled in 2006. Now, TVLine reports the long-awaited film will allegedly enter production…next fall, so plan to keep waiting just a little bit longer. Back in July, the network’s president of programming Casey Bloys reassured fans that the upcoming film’s script would be gunslinging fun for both long-time viewers and new fans. “The one thing I was concerned about is I wanted a script that would stand on its own, that if you were a Deadwood fan, it would make you happy and if you had never watched Deadwood, you would still enjoy it,” he explained at the Television Critics Association press tour this summer. “I think it’s a terrific script.” As promising as the news might be, HBO hasn’t officially given the reported production schedule their green light yet, so you might just have to keep the faith in the meantime. As the great, grizzled Al Swearengen once observed, “Announcing your plans is a good way to hear God laugh.”