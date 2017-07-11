Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

Johnny Depp might soon lose five of the Los Angeles houses he somehow owns. As part of a continuing legal battle that involves dueling lawsuits between Depp and his former business managers, Joel and Rob Mandel of the Management Group, TMG has now filed an action for judicial foreclosure against the actor, asking the court to force a sale of five L.A. properties owned by Depp trusts, according to Deadline. TMG claims that the sales would repay a $5 million loan the company made to the actor in 2012 to cover another loan to City National Bank, and that the five houses were used as collateral in the deal. Depp’s attorney, however, told People that he has no plans to move out of any of the five homes, claiming that the “improper foreclosure action is the latest of the Mandels’ efforts to intimidate Mr. Depp into dropping his lawsuit.” (Depp is suing TMG for $25 million in fraud.) Depp next appears in Murder on the Orient Express, which is hopefully paying him enough to cover, like, one of those houses.