Diana Ross Honored With an AMA Lifetime Achievement Award and a Fanny Pack

Ain't No Mountain too high for @DianaRoss & her family! HUGE Congratulations on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award! #MsROSSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/I5hve4TmCT — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

On Sunday night, legendary music icon Diana Ross was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AMAs. After performing several of her greatest hits, the singer was joined on stage by her family, where she received the statuette and, from one of her grandchildren, her favorite fanny pack.

As fans of Ms. Ross might already be aware, the septuagenarian much prefers a fanny pack to the more boring handbag alternative, because when you’re one of the last century’s most fashionable women you can make whatever bold choices you want, and should be celebrated for doing so. Just last week the “Endless Love” singer wrote on Twitter that she had lost her fanny pack in a Los Angeles Marshalls (yes, as in the big box store, not a secret fancy Marshalls), but an “angel” had turned it in. “What a blessing,” she wrote.

Thank U to the Angell I lost my fanny pack in Marshall’s in LA on Olympic & someone turned it in,What a blessing — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) November 11, 2017

Her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross confirmed the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “She’s the cutest,” Tracee said about her mom. “It’s the cutest thing ever. She’s been wearing fanny packs for like years. She has a favorite one until that one wears out and then she gets another.”

Good thing she brought her grandchildren to the AMAs to keep track of it — and to dance along to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”