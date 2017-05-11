Diddy Has Changed His Name Once More

Whether referring to himself as Diddy, P. Diddy, Puffy or Puff Daddy, Sean Combs has consistently assigned himself nicknames that each sound like they belong to a different cuddly cartoon cat who is also somehow a superhero. In honor of his 48th birthday, Combs gifted himself a new name that really fits with the whole theme: Love, a.k.a Brother Love. In a video posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon, Combs announced the decision and, very sweetly, thanked his mom and dad. “I have some very serious, serious news. I’ve been praying on this and I decided. I know it’s risky because I knew it could come off as corny to some people…like yo, I decided to change my name again,” the artist now formerly known as Diddy explained. “I am just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a Brother Love.” Brother Love also asked that fans and well-wishers refrain from calling him Diddy, which is going to be sort of a problem since, you know, that’s his Twitter handle. And his Instagram handle. And…

My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017