Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Days after actress Kristina Cohen alleged that Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick raped her at his home, a second actress has come forward. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, former actress Aurélie Wynn (known professionally as Aurelie Marie Cao) claimed that Westwick raped her in 2014.

She wrote, “[A]nd like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny.”

Wynn wrote that she told her boyfriend at the time, Glee actor Mark Salling, about the incident. Salling, who has since pleaded guilty for possession of child pornography, allegedly broke up with her and blamed her. She also wrote that she was encouraged by friends to stay quiet and that people would think she was “just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame.”

Westwick responded to Wynn’s accusation via Twitter this morning. “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably [sic] untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”