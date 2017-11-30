Enjoy Your New Drake Meme: Drake Caught Panic-Pouring a Grapefruit Perrier

When Drake realized he had been caught on-camera pouring a delicious-looking can of pink grapefruit Perrier into a cup at a Toronto Raptors game, did he panic because he realized he was, in that moment, inadvertently becoming a meme? Or did he panic in order to become a meme? He might not even know anymore, but the Raptors sure did, which is why their social media team immediately put the moment on their official Instagram. So please, enjoy this crisp, bubbly new Drake meme, which is a refreshing sip in an increasingly dry and desiccated world.

When you get called to the principals office... @champagnepapi | #WeTheNorth A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:01pm PST