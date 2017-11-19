SNL Takes a Break From Mocking Donald Trump to Take on His Son, Eric

Meeting up with Julian Assange in a spooky embassy parking garage might not be a difficult task for Donald Trump Jr., but when the unexpected variable of Eric Trump is thrown into the mix? That’s when things start to kick up a notch in the incompetence department. So goes SNL’s cold open about the brothers trying to get some Wikileaks dirt on Hillary Clinton, although Eric’s continued bright-eyed, childish view of everything around him might ultimately end up thwarting their plans. (That Minions backpack should’ve warned his new ally “Juliard Massage” from “Riki Lakes.”) As Don Jr. perhaps put it best: “Having Eric here is basically like being alone.”
