Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Russell Simmons Allegedly Assaulted a Young Model While Brett Ratner Watched

The duo allegedly also have a long history of coercing women into sex.

27 mins ago

Better Things Doesn’t Need Louis C.K.

Why Pamela Adlon’s brilliant show could be better without the participation of Louis C.K.

11:53 a.m.

Russell Simmons Told Terry Crews to Give His Sexual Assaulter ‘A Pass’

Crews is putting him on blast.

11:03 a.m.

SNL Takes a Break From Mocking Donald Trump to Take on His Son, Eric

He does everything painfully wrong during this Wikileaks meeting.

11:03 a.m.

SNL Recap: Chance the Rapper Woos Obama Back to the White House

Chance turns on the charm for his first Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

10:47 a.m.

That Male Ejaculate on Insecure Was Made of Pina Colada Mix

“It was good!”

10:37 a.m.

The Legacy of Both Mindys on The Mindy Project

The first Indian-American to run a show, Kaling has to know the cruelty of the speed of change more than most.

10:26 a.m.

SNL Gives Barack Obama the Sexy ’90s Slow-Jam He Deserves

“Every night, I turn the TV on and cry / I feel like we’re all going to die.”

9:58 a.m.

SNL Alum Al Franken Gets Verbal Spanking on ‘Weekend Update’

“Oh, come on, he didn’t know anything — he was only 55.”

5:41 a.m.

Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner Regret Defending Girls Writer Accused Of Assault

“We regret this decision with every fiber of our being.”

1:14 a.m.

Jill Soloway Wants to Make Sets Safer Following Jeffrey Tambor Accusations

“We’ve come up with this notion of 50/50 by 2020.”

Yesterday at 11:26 p.m.

Damon Lindelof Is Adapting Watchmen for TV Because ‘We Need Dangerous Shows’

“What we think about superheroes is wrong,” says the writer.

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

Alex Pettyfer’s Strange Ones Co-Star Was Terrified to Meet Him

He got to work out his nerves during filming with a good, hard slap to the face.

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Mike Schur on Kevin Spacey: ‘It Was the Most Open Secret That’s Ever Existed’

“I remember very distinctly when he was hitting on the [network] pages.”

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

Why the Duffer Brothers Decided to Make Steve Harrington TV’s Best Babysitter

It all started when they shot the train tracks scene.

Yesterday at 8:55 p.m.

Erika Jayne Hung Out with Dorinda at the Regency

“I hadn’t met her, but we all feel like we know each other.”

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

Stranger Things’ Lost Sister Was Originally Intended to Be a 30-Year-Old Man

“It’s hard to wrap my head around now.”

Yesterday at 8:33 p.m.

Sofia Coppola Can’t Resist Editing Her Kids’ Videos

“”[My daughter] took a long shot of our dog and I was like, ‘Can you just trim it a little bit?’”

Yesterday at 7:49 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Based His Good Time Character on a Man Who Lives in a Hole

“It’s the best story ever,” says the actor.

Yesterday at 6:45 p.m.

Shonda Rhimes Doesn’t Like the Word Diversity

She prefers to talk about “normalizing.”