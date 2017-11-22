Photo: NBC

Former model Keri Claussen Khalighi was 17 when she says Brett Ratner watched his friend and mentor Russell Simmons sexually assault her. In an interview on Megyn Kelly Today, Khalighi detailed her encounter with the men: She accompanied them to an apartment to watch a music video when Simmons began coming onto her. “As the video was playing, Russell came over and started making advances. At the time, I thought it was a joke,” Khalighi said. “It became increasingly apparent that it wasn’t a joke. He continued his advances. I looked over at Brett at that point for help, and I’ll never forget the look on his face. It was in that moment that I realized that I think this was their plan all along.” Despite Simmons’s public denial of the encounter, Khalighi says she’s spoken about that night with Simmons multiple times, and he’s privately apologized for the alleged assault. “Part of what’s confusing and re-traumatizing is what he’s spoken about privately with me is completely different than what’s come out publicly. That’s the piece that’s been really, really upsetting, disappointing, and repugnant: the hypocrisy, lies, and the denials.”