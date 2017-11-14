FBI Reportedly Opens Probe Into Judge After Controversial Meek Mill Sentencing

Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for PUMA

On Monday protesters rallied in support of Meek Mill in Philadelphia, some demanding Court of Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley recuse herself after sentencing the rapper to a two to four year prison stay for violating his probation, a ruling seen by many as excessive and unjust. Fellow rappers, including Jay-Z and T.I., offered their support on social media. Now, according to Page Six, the FBI has allegedly opened a probe into Judge Brinkley to determine if she acted “inappropriately” toward Mill in the courtroom. The focus of the probe is reportedly Brinkley’s relationship to Philly music mogul Charlie Mack, who worked with Mill in the past. Since the rapper’s sentencing, his attorney Joseph Tacopina has maintained that Brinkley’s behavior repeatedly crossed the line. According to him, the judge allegedly suggested the rapper leave Roc Nation and sign with Mack, visited Mill at his community service and asked the rapper to “give her a shoutout” on a hypothetical cover of Boys II Men’s “On Bended Knee.”

According to Page Six’s source, “The feds have an interest in the judge and [her] potential relationships. This is an investigation looking into a possible extortionate demand. Undercover agents have been in the courtroom monitoring the Meek proceedings since April 2016.” Tacopina told Billboard last week,“She’s doing something that a judge would never be doing: having a personal interest.” Charlie Mack, meanwhile, denies knowing Judge Brinkley or attempting to leverage her position of power to force a professional relationship with Meek Mill. “I’ve spent more time talking to you than I ever talked to the judge,” Mack told Page Six. “There is no conspiracy, Meek is an old friend of 30-plus years.”