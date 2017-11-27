Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Get ready to welcome the Duchess into your home on a weekly basis. You may have heard of The Four: Battle for Stardom, the latest singing competition series to pit aspiring musical artists against one another for the approval of fans and celebrity judges — in this case Sean (still “Diddy”) Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and record-label executive Charlie Walk. It’s now been revealed that in an effort to recapture that Ryan Seacrest American Idol magic for Fox, Fergie Ferg will serve as the The Four’s MC. Since there are so many of these shows, the twist this time around is that the singers kicking off the competition have to hold positions they already have, with scrappy novices trying to take their spots. As the official description states: “These four top-notch singers, spanning all music genres, will fight each week to defend their coveted seats on the show, as determined newcomers challenge them and try to knock them out of the competition. The singer who is the last standing at the end of the competition will earn the ultimate prize: the panel of industry experts becomes key players on the winner’s team.” If no one goes for a “Glamorous” cover it will be a huge missed opportunity.