Fifty Shades Freed Trailer: ‘You May Call Me Mrs. Grey’

In this first trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele reminds a flirty blonde that Christian Grey has finally put a ring on it. “You may call me Mrs. Grey,” Ana curtly declares. Fifty Shades Freed has all the staples of the original two movies: bare skin, leather whips, luxury cars, Nancy Meyers–wannabe interiors. Ana and Christian are enjoying their postnuptial bliss when Ana’s former boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) wants revenge for his firing. See it laters, baby: Fifty Shades Freed is out Valentine’s Day 2018.