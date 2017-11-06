By

Tags:

Fifty Shades Freed Trailer: ‘You May Call Me Mrs. Grey’

In this first trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele reminds a flirty blonde that Christian Grey has finally put a ring on it. “You may call me Mrs. Grey,” Ana curtly declares. Fifty Shades Freed has all the staples of the original two movies: bare skin, leather whips, luxury cars, Nancy Meyers–wannabe interiors. Ana and Christian are enjoying their postnuptial bliss when Ana’s former boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) wants revenge for his firing. See it laters, baby: Fifty Shades Freed is out Valentine’s Day 2018.

Fifty Shades Freed Trailer: ‘You May Call Me Mrs. Grey’

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.