Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool Trailer: Annette Bening and Jamie Bell Will Shatter You
If awards season were fair and just (which we know that it is not) Annette Bening and Jamie Bell would certainly usurp your Oscar predictions list. Their performance as a real life pair of star-crossed lovers in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool is shattering. Bell plays Peter Turner, a young actor in Liverpool who falls hard for Gloria Grahame, a 1950s starlet who’s arrived in Europe for a play. Grahame is sexy, flighty, and sincere, while secretly struggling with her own demons as a fading legend. The story is told along two devastating timelines: their courtship and love affair in flashback, and their lives in present day, as Turner cares for Grahame during an illness. Unfortunately, this trailer doesn’t feature the movie’s totally winning scene of Bening and Bell dancing to disco, so you’ll have to see that in theaters when Film Stars opens December 29.
Watch Now
