Happening November 18 and 19 at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Vulture Festival L.A. is so close you can … well, not taste it, because it’s not food, but, you know, it’s so close you can plan what you want to go now really knowing what your week will look like. We’ve been keeping you abreast of the lineup periodically, but, today, right here, right now, we can offer you the final lineup, as our final two events are ready to be announced. First, One Mississippi star-creator Tig Notaro is debuting a new talk-show concept she had called the Turning Point, in which she talks to her guests about the moment in their life when everything changed. Second, Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, The Heat, Spy director Paul Feig will be joining the festival as a guest on Vulture’s Good One: A Podcast About Jokes, offering a never-before-seen-or-heard look into his comedy-creating process.

Read more about these and all the events below. Tickets are available to purchase through VultureFestival.com or follow the links in the event titles.

Saturday, November 18

8:30 a.m. — 10 a.m.: JERRY SALTZ’S MAD MASTERLY TOUR OF THE BROAD

Wake up with Jerry, L.A.! Join New York Magazine and Vulture senior art critic Jerry Saltz for an ultraexclusive private tour of the Broad museum. The tour will take place before public hours. (Please note, the tour does not include access to the Yayoi Kusama exhibition.) The Broad: 221 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles. Tickets $150.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m.: SCANDAL: THE FINAL SEASON

The Gladiators are hanging up their white hats, but before they do, join them at Vulture Festival where they’ll discuss Scandal’s final season and a look back on the series that changed everyone’s view of how things really get done in Washington. Kerry Washington, Guillermo Díaz, Darby Stanchfield, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Joe Morton, Cornelius Smith Jr., and George Newbern. The Hollywood Roosevelt — AT&T Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

11:30 a.m. — 12:45 p.m.: AMBER TAMBLYN AND ROXANE GAY HOST FEMINIST AF

Amber Tamblyn and Roxane Gay host the second Vulture Festival incarnation of Feminist As Fuck, a reading series they co-created in 2014. The event will showcase the most daring voices in feminist writing today, including Rachel McKibbens and many more, all curated by Tamblyn and Gay. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

1 p.m.–4 p.m.: Coco Screening and Q&A Presented by Screenvision Media

Vulture Festival presents an exclusive early screening of Disney Pixar’s Coco, followed by a conversation with co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina and star Anthony Gonzalez (voice of Miguel). At the London West Hollywood: 1020 N. San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25.

1 p.m.: SEARCH PARTY SCAVENGER HUNT

Vulture is planting the stars of Search Party at secret locations throughout Hollywood — and they’re waiting for you to find them! Roll up your detective sleeves, folks. Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, John Reynolds, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Lilly Burns, Judy Reyes, and Jeffery Self will personally be providing you with clues to find their fellow cast members around town. Those who successfully complete the hunt will be granted access to an exclusive, intimate cocktail reception with the cast and creators of Search Party later that same afternoon at 5 p.m. (the location will be disclosed upon completion of the scavenger hunt). The hunt will be time-ticketed and is estimated to take approximately 90 minutes — teams of four are recommended (four per team is the max, but teams can be less than four). Be prepared for the hunt to require the utilization of Uber or Lyft (participants are responsible for those costs). When purchasing your group ticket, you will select your group’s START TIME, and the first stop or meeting place will be provided to you the week leading up to the festival. Happy hunting! Tickets $60 ($60 total per team).

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: SOFIA COPPOLA AND ADAM MOSS Presented by DirecTV Now

Writer, director, and producer Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, Somewhere, The Bling Ring, The Beguiled) in conversation with New York Magazine editor-in-chief Adam Moss. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: STRANGER THINGS: INSIDE THE UPSIDE DOWN

Vulture Festival steps into the Upside Down, as Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, executive producer Shawn Levy, and new cast members Paul Reiser and Linnea Berthelsen join us to discuss the second season of Netflix’s popular series. At the Hollywood Roosevelt Theater: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: HAVE A GOOD TIME WITH ROBERT PATTINSON

The critically acclaimed star of the Safdie brothers’ breakout movie Good Time, Robert Pattinson makes a rare live appearance to discuss his work in the film and other highlights from his varied film career. At the Hollywood Roosevelt – JetBlue Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

2:45 p.m. — 4 p.m.: TBS PRESENTS THE DETOUR (Sponsored Event)

TBS presents an exclusive screening of The Detour, followed by a conversation with creator and executive producer Jason Jones, and star Natalie Zea. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee entry; access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP. Following the event, guests are granted access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink perguest.

3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.: IT’S XXPEN$IVE TO BE ERIKA JAYNE

It’s expensive to be me! Erika Jayne joins Vulture Festival to discuss what it takes to become Beverly Hills’ baddest bitch. Everyone’s favorite housewife will be in conversation with New York Magazine and Vulture’s resident Real Housewives expert, and founder of the Real Housewives Institute, Brian J. Moylan. She’ll be discussing her life, rise to fame, and for the first time, announce the details of her upcoming memoir titled Pretty Mess. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to The AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

4 p.m. — 5 p.m.: DAMON LINDELOF AND MIKE SCHUR DISCUSS TV (AND THE MEANING OF LIFE) Two of the medium’s top visionaries, Damon Lindelof (co-creator of The Leftovers and Lost) and Mike Schur (creator of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place), in at Vulture Festival. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

5 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.: DirecTV PRESENTS THE STRANGE ONES (Sponsored Event)

DirecTV presents an exclusive screening of their new film The Strange Ones, followed by a conversation with writer-director Christopher Radcliff, director Lauren Wolkstein, and actor James Freedson-Jackson. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee entry; access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP. Following the event, guests are granted access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per guest.

5:45 p.m.–6:45 p.m.: THE DISASTER ARTIST’S JAMES FRANCO AND DAVE FRANCO

Actor-director James Franco and his brother, actor Dave Franco, join Vulture Festival to discuss their new film, The Disaster Artist, about the making of the modern cult-classic The Room (known to its many fans as the greatest bad movie of all time). Vulture critics have said, “The Disaster Artist is James Franco at his peak,” and “The Disaster Artist is a great movie about a terrible one.” At the Hollywood Roosevelt – AT&T Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

6:15 p.m. — 7:15 p.m.: WINE DOWN WITH INSECURE’S ISSA RAE

Creator, executive producer, and star of HBO’s Insecure Issa Rae joins the festival for a live wine down and gets into hella questions with Vulture. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

8 p.m. — 9 p.m.: LENA DUNHAM AND JENNI KONNER

The women behind HBO’s Girls and The Lenny Letter — Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner — join Vulture Festival for the Panel of Their Generation (or at least a panel of a generation). The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

8:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.: THE SHAPE OF WATER’S GUILLERMO DEL TORO AND DOUG JONES

Writer-director-producer Guillermo del Toro and actor Doug Jones join Vulture Festival to discuss their latest film, The Shape of Water, winner of the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 2017 Venice International Film Festival. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

8:45 p.m.–10 p.m.: POP-CULTURE TRIVIA GAME SHOW

﻿Vulture tests the pop-culture savvy of the cast of Lifetime’s UnREAL and the cast of NBC’s Superstore in a game show format. UnREAL cast members include Constance Zimmer, Shiri Appleby, Craig Bierko, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Genevieve Buechner, and Superstore cast members include Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, and Nichole Bloom. At the Hollywood Roosevelt Theater: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder).

Sunday, November 19

11 a.m. — 12 p.m.: REVIVING BORED TO DEATH

Break out the white wine, folks. Stars Jason Schwartzman, Zach Galifianakis, Ted Danson, and creator Jonathan Ames join Vulture Festival for the first-ever reunion of HBO’s Bored to Death. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.: AVA DUVERNAY AND RYAN COOGLER: IN CONVERSATION

Two of cinema’s leading voices (and current editing-room neighbors) writer-directors Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time, Selma, The 13th) and Ryan Coogler (Blank Panther, Fruitvale Station, Creed) in conversation at Vulture Festival. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

1 p.m.–4 p.m.: I, TONYA Screening and Q&A Presented by Screenvision

Vulture Festival presents an exclusive early screening of the film I, Tonya, followed by a conversation with the film’s director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Steven Rogers. At the London West Hollywood: 1020 N. San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25.

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.: IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY AT VULTURE FESTIVAL

The gang from Paddy’s Pub — the stars and creators of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — join Vulture Festival, including Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

1:45 p.m. — 2:45 p.m.: CLONE HIGH REUNION

MTV’s Clone High co-creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, join co-creator Bill Lawrence and stars Will Forte, Michael McDonald, Nicole Sullivan, and Christa Miller for a look back on the very special animated show. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

2:45 p.m. — 3:45 p.m.: POP TV PRESENTS SCHITT’S CREEK (Sponsored Event)

In celebration of the fourth season of Schitt’s Creek, Pop TV presents a special screening of the show followed by a conversation with its cast, including Emmy Award winners Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, alongside Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee entry; access to the event will be granted on a first-come-first-serve basis with RSVP. Following the event guests are granted access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per guest.

3 p.m. — 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. — 5 p.m.: FUNNY OR DIE AND IFC’S THANKSGIVING HOUSE

From Funny or Die and IFC comes Thanksgiving House — an immersive Holiday event that brings to life all of the best and worst aspects of Thanksgiving inside one house. A Thanksgiving House is like a haunted house, except for Thanksgiving. Because why should Halloween be the only one to have houses? Attendees move from room to room, experiencing live, acted-out scenes of a typical Thanksgiving. From the family football game to the family make-out sessions, Thanksgiving House celebrates Thanksgiving in all its glory. Beverly Hills, California (following your RSVP, the location will be disclosed to you the week leading up to the event). Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee entry; access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP.

3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.: OWEN WILSON AND ED HELMS IN CONVERSATION

Actors Owen Wilson and Ed Helms join Vulture Festival to discuss their upcoming comedy, Father Figures, from Alcon Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures, opening December 22. At the Hollywood Roosevelt – AT&T Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

4 p.m. — 5 p.m.: CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND: 100th SONG CELEBRATION SING-ALONG

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, along with cast members Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz, and David Hull join Vulture Festival for a look inside season three and a celebration of the CW show’s 100 songs. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

5pm-6pm: PAUL FEIG: GOOD ONE PODCAST LIVE!

Director, screenwriter and producer Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, Spy, Freaks and Geeks) joins Vulture Festival for a conversation with Vulture senior editor and Good One host Jesse David Fox. The Hollywood Roosevelt – Academy Room: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $10 (includes access to The AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder)

5:45 p.m. — 6:45 p.m.: STATE OF THE UNION WITH SARAH SILVERMAN AND FRANK RICH

Comedian, writer, actress, and host of Hulu’s I Love You, America, Sarah Silverman in conversation with New York Magazine writer-at-large Frank Rich. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

6:15 p.m.–7:15 p.m.: AMERICAN VANDAL

Netflix’s American Vandal stars Jimmy Tatro and Tyler Alvarez, co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, and showrunner Dan Lagana stop by Vulture Festival to school us on dick jokes and discuss their hit show (that has just been renewed for a second season). At the Hollywood Roosevelt – JetBlue Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

7:15 p.m. — 9 p.m.: LENA WAITHE AND COMMON UNVEIL THE CHI

Vulture presents an advance screening of the forthcoming Showtime drama series The Chi, followed by a conversation with its Emmy-winning creator and executive producer Lena Waithe and executive producer and Oscar-winning composer Common. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

7:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.: COMEDIANS YOU SHOULD & WILL KNOW — HOSTED BY PETE HOLMES AND THE CAST OF HBO’S CRASHING

Vulture presents Comedians You Should & Will Know, a live show made up of comedians from Vulture’s annual list of up-and-coming comedic talent. The show is hosted by star and creator of HBO’s Crashing (and UCB alum) Pete Holmes, with special appearances by cast members Jamie Lee, Lauren Lapkus, and additional surprise guests. Upright Citizens Brigade (Franklin): 5919 Franklin Avenue.

8 p.m. — 9 p.m.: NATALIE PORTMAN: IN CONVERSATION

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman (Black Swan) joins Vulture Festival for an in-depth, career-spanning conversation about her groundbreaking work as an artist, from stage to screen. The evening will feature highlights from her most esteemed performances (including her Oscar-nominated turns in Jackie and Closer), her efforts as a writer-director-producer (A Tale of Love and Darkness), and a look inside her deep commitment to global humanitarian causes. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at The Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).

8:30pm – 9:30pm: THE TURNING POINT W/ TIG NOTARO

One Mississippi star-creator, comedian Tig Notaro, brings her new talk-show concept to Vulture Festival, where guests discuss the moment in their life when everything changed. The Hollywood Roosevelt: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $15 (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one complimentary drink per ticket holder).