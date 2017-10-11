FX Severs Ties With Louis C.K.

Photo: Brian de Rivera Simon/WireImage

FX announced Friday that they have canceled all outstanding deals with comedian Louis C.K. in the wake of his admitted sexual misconduct. In a statement from the network, FX says C.K. will no longer executive produce or be compensated for his four shows with the network: Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi, and The Cops. Earlier Friday, C.K. verified five allegations of sexual misconduct that women told the New York Times, accusing C.K. of pressuring them to allow him to masturbate while they were in the room with him or during a phone conversation. FX says C.K.’s conduct while working on their four shows was professional. “However, now is not the time for him to make television shows,” FX’s statement read. “Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement.”

Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are canceling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops. Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement. FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case.

A statement from TBS said that production on The Cops has been suspended until “further review.”