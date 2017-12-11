Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the midst of multiple women coming forward to accuse director and producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment, Gal Gadot has offered an ultimatum to Warner Bros. Pictures: It’s either me or Ratner. Per a report in Page Six, Gadot is threatening to walk away from portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Comics universe unless Ratner’s relationship with the franchise is completely severed. (Ratner was one of the producers for Wonder Woman, and he has already “stepped away” from his development deal with Warner Bros.) “Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him,” Page Six’s source explained. “She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.” Representatives for Gadot and Ratner didn’t respond for comment, although a Warner Bros. rep said Gadot’s reported actions were “false.”