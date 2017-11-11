Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

George Takei Is ‘Shocked and Bewildered’ Over Sexual Assault Claims Against Him

“Right now it is a he said / he said situation.”

10:08 a.m.

Game Night Trailer: Rachel McAdams Eschews Monopoly for Murder

The R-rated comedy will be out in March.

9:34 a.m.

Hugh Grant Incompetently Faked Being His Own Agent for Years

Anything to save some pennies.

12:45 a.m.

Producer Gary Goddard’s Rep Denies Anthony Edwards’ Molestation Claim

“Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him.”

Yesterday at 11:24 p.m.

Actress Reveals Trans Character on Louis C.K.’s Now-Suspended The Cops

TBS paused production on the animated series, which featured Albert Brooks and C.K. as Los Angeles police officers.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

George Takei Accused of Sexually Assaulting Actor in 1981

Former model Scott R. Brunton alleges he passed out at the Star Trek actor’s home and awakened to find Takei removing his clothes.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Pulling Out

It’s amazing for a show in the midst of its fourth season to still surprise you.

Yesterday at 8:43 p.m.

Louis C.K. Has Been Dropped From Secret Life of Pets 2

He will not reprise the voice of Max the dog.

Yesterday at 8:04 p.m.

A New Accuser Comes Forward Alleging Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Him

It’s another account from Spacey’s early Broadway years.

Yesterday at 8:01 p.m.

Pamela Adlon Responds to Louis C.K. Harassment Allegations: ‘I Feel Deep Sorrow’

“My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K.”

Yesterday at 7:58 p.m.

1984 Ineligible for Tonys After Refusing to Let Nominator See Play

The New York Times reports Tony nominating committee member Jose Antonio Vargas was not permitted to see the show.

Yesterday at 6:58 p.m.

The Duffer Brothers Recap Stranger Things 2, ‘Chapter Nine: The Gate’

The Snow Ball kissing scene, the Upside Down cliffhanger, and what to expect in Stranger Things 3.

Yesterday at 6:46 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet To Pop Superstar

There are fewer tears falling on Taylor’s guitars. And fewer guitars in general.

Yesterday at 6:46 p.m.

Three Women Accuse DC Comics Editor Eddie Berganza of Sexual Assault

In response, DC says they “take all claims of harassment very seriously and investigate them promptly.”

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

Thelma Is Like Carrie Remade by Ingmar Bergman

The psychodrama is both more mysterious and more accessible than Joachim Trier’s other films.

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

On Loving and Hating Louis C.K.

It was always a percentages game with him.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Oscar Futures: Is Spielberg’s The Post the Second Coming of Spotlight?

Will the new Steven Spielberg movie contend for multiple Oscars, or is it a little too familiar?

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

Who’s a Better Painter: Taylor Swift or Britney Spears?

They’ve each made a foray into the art world.

Yesterday at 5:22 p.m.

Louis C.K.’s Publicist and Management Drop Him As a Client

Both Lewis Kay and 3 Arts Management represent top-tier comedy talent.

Yesterday at 5:02 p.m.

FX Severs Ties With Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. produced four shows with FX: Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi, and The Cops.