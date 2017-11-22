Gayle King Tells Stephen Colbert ‘It’s Painful’ To Talk About Charlie Rose

TONIGHT: Gayle King of @CBSThisMorning wraps up a difficult day by speaking with Stephen Colbert about her former co-host Charlie Rose. pic.twitter.com/D1X05UojbI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 22, 2017

On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, we, the American people, were supposed to bask in the glory of “Oprah’s Favorite Things” as detailed by Gayle King. However, with the recent onslaught of sexual harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, King’s CBS This Morning co-anchor, Oprah’s bestie had to put holiday shopping on hold to address the serious issue — one that she has been covering on air as a television journalist. Colbert commended King’s work on the subject. “I was very proud of CBS news and what you, and Norah [O’Donnell] and everyone at CBS This Morning did, covering the allegations against Charlie Rose as news, objectively and fully,” Colbert said. “Yeah but that’s what you have to do,” King responded. She added, “To be honest with you it still isn’t easy, it’s still very painful, it’s still very hurtful. Charlie and I, we’ve worked together, been friends, but when you think about the anguish of those women, despite the friendship, you still have to report the news.”