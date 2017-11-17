Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

The Neighborhood Is on Watch in the Second Season of Netflix’s Easy

Joe Swanberg and all his friends are here to make you wish you had better neighbors.

14 mins ago

What Would a Downton Abbey Cooking Show Look Like?

The actresses who played Daisy and Mrs. Patmore have some ideas.

18 mins ago

Nashville’s Sixth Season Will Be Its Last

The final season premieres January 4.

22 mins ago

Harmony Korine Is Fall TV’s Most Surprising Breakout Actor

His performance on The Girlfriend Experience isn’t just good acting. It’s technically good acting.

12:01 p.m.

Dave Chappelle’s Third Netflix Comedy Special Arrives December 31

It’s titled Equanimity, but at least one joke will likely cause you to lose your chill.

11:32 a.m.

Barbara Hannigan Is a Soprano Who Doesn’t Stand Still

A soprano who conducts orchestras with her entire physical being.

10:51 a.m.

Meyers, Colbert Skewer Al Franken’s Sexual Harassment Apology

What did late night make of Al Franken’s two mea culpas?

10:42 a.m.

Ben Affleck Shrugs Off Groping Claim: ‘I Don’t Remember It’

Affleck tries to move past multiple accusations.

10:42 a.m.

Tove Lo’s Blue Lips Is the Best Album of Her Career

It’s a package as compelling as it is seamless

10:29 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Bad to the Bone

The show is stalling for time with only hours left to wrap up its story.

10:25 a.m.

Why a Murdoch Sale Could Spell Doom For the Fox Network

Industry insiders speculate it could become “a hybrid of Fox News and ESPN.”

10:00 a.m.

All 19 Pixar Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

From Coco to Cars 3.

9:50 a.m.

Bethenny for President?

These days, a reality star who devotes her time to disaster relief inspires a surge of tweets calling for her to run for office.

9:46 a.m.

What You Need to Know Before Seeing Justice League

A few key points from previous DC movies.

9:43 a.m.

Sony Wins Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson Movie

He’s reportedly in conversation with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Cruise to play the two male leads.

9:25 a.m.

George Clooney Will Reportedly Return to TV in Catch-22 Miniseries

He’ll reportedly direct and start in a TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s 1961 novel.

9:13 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: The Baby

How were they allowed to show that on television?

9:00 a.m.

Call Me by Your Name Director Luca Guadagnino on Armie Hammer, Sequels

“I think the mold of Armie is the mold of cinema, with a capital C.”

9:00 a.m.

Crazy Ex Girlfriend Exclusive: Rebecca Is Excited About Her New Diagnosis!

“Earnestness is scary to me sometimes in writing because it runs the risk of being cheesy.”

9:00 a.m.

Punisher Showrunner Defends the Show’s Controversial Bloodiness

“You can’t do The Punisher and have it not be a violent show.”