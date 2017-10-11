George Takei Accused of Sexually Assaulting Actor in 1981

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, former model and actor Scott R. Brunton alleges actor George Takei sexually assaulted him after he passed out in the Star Trek star’s home one night in 1981. According to Brunton, he met Takei in a bar in Los Angeles when he was 23 and struck up a friendship with the older actor, who would have been 43 or 44. One night, after going to dinner and the theater, the pair reportedly stopped by Takei’s apartment for a drink, where Brunton says he lost consciousness. “We have the drink and he asks if I would like another,” he says. ”And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out.”

After regaining consciousness, Brunton alleges he awakened to find Takei assaulting him. “The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear,” says Brunton. “I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’” After rejecting Takei’s advances, Brunton left, having to wait in his car until he felt well enough to leave.

Years later, Brunton was living in Portland when Takei visited the city on a book tour. The younger man made plans with the actor, planning to discuss the incident with Takei. “I wanted to see him. I always wanted to ask him — I just felt really betrayed,” says Brunton. “I thought I was a friend and here I am later, just another piece of meat.” Brunton says they went for coffee, but he felt “too uncomfortable” to confront Takei in person. “I don’t want anything from him but an apology,” Brunton told THR. “I am sure he’ll disown all this, I don’t know, maybe not.” According to Takei’s representative Julia Buchwald, “George is traveling in Japan and Australia and not reachable for comment.”